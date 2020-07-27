First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 327,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $43,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

