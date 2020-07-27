Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.