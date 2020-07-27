Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 11.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

