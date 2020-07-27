Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. China International Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

