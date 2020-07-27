Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
