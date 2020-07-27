Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.