Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

