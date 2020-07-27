Mizuho Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twitter by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 155,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

