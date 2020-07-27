Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

