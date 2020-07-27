Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.38.

NYSE YETI opened at $45.59 on Friday. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

