Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

VLO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

