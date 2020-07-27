Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital reduced their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

