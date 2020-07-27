Twitter’s (TWTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 176,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.