Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 11,439 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 56.6% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.73. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

