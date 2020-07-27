Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $60.78 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

