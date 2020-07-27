Strs Ohio Sells 3,964 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 285,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

CTVA stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

