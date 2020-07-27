Strs Ohio Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 816,465 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

