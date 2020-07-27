Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,752 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $170,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,161. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of PSTG opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

