Strs Ohio Acquires 4,871 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

EXR opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.