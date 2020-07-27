Strs Ohio Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

