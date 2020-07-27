Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.