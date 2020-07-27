Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 99,668 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,196,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $207.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

