Strs Ohio Purchases 27,664 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 373,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,580,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD stock opened at $99.68 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.