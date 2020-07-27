Denali Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 76.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Electromed by 17.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 117,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electromed by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electromed by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the first quarter worth $1,395,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $15.78 on Monday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director George H. Winn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

