Denali Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NC stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

