Denali Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $608.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Insiders have sold a total of 210,682 shares of company stock valued at $122,400,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

