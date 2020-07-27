Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

PLPC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,036 shares of company stock valued at $197,867. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.