Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

