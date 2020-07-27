Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNBKA. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $74.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 900 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,437.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 784,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,961,933.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,752.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 784,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,492,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $2,185,623 in the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

