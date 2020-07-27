Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flushing Financial worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Flushing Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Michael A. Azarian bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $152,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $328.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

