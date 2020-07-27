Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ryerson worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $432,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

