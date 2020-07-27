Denali Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after buying an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,922,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $163,876,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $74.34 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

