Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 605.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3,465.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

