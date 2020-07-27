Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

DHR opened at $195.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.