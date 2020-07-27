Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

AHH opened at $9.33 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

