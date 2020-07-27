Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Masimo by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $233.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

