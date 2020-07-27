Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 272,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 105.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $62.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $458.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.89.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

