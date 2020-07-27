Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.21 Million Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 56,928 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at $58,823,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $1,647,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

