Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clorox by 121.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $227.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $232.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

