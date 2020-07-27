Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

