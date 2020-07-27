Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $312,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $610,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 176,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.