Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $549,000 Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.32.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

