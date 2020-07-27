NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Raised to $45.00

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut NetGear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NTGR opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.34 million, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $39,543.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,153.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,654 shares of company stock valued at $844,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,827,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetGear by 54.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

