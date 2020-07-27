Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $837.25.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.64. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.