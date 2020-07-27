Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,475.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group to $1,475.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $910.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla to a sell rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $837.25.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200-day moving average is $798.64. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

