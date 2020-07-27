Deutsche Bank Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,500.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $910.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $837.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

