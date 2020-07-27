Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $837.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.64. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

