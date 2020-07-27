Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $850.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $765.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $837.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,182.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.64. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $351,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $326,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 23.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 85 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

