Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $837.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

