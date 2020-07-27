NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $30.57 on Thursday. NetGear has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $899.34 million, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. Research analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NetGear news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $63,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,654 shares of company stock worth $844,999. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NetGear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,827,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

