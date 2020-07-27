Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.12. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 123.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.